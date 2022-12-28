Jeannine C. (Nadeau) Marble died on Dec. 20, 2022, after a brief illness.
Born in Berlin, N.H., daughter of Armand and Valeda (Allen) Nadeau on Jan. 8, 1932.
She attended Angel Guardian Elementary School till the sixth grade, then St. Mary’s Academy in Island Pond, Vt., where she learned to speak English as French was spoken at home.
She was a 1950 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Berlin. She worked in the office of Curtis Hardware Store in Berlin for seven years, then attended Plymouth State College and received a bachelor's degree in business education in 1963.
Her love of teaching and higher education began her career at Franconia College where she helped develop the secretarial and business programs. She taught at Champlain College, where she met and married Paul Marble in 1966 and moved to Montpelier, Vt., and then Waitsfield, Vt.
She taught at Vermont College of Norwich University, and during that time received her Master of Education from the University of Vermont in 1982.
She continued teaching at Vermont College as an assistant professor in the administrative assistant program until 1987. Jeannine then went to Community College of Vermont in Waterbury where she worked her way up to registrar until her retirement in 1999 at age 68.
Her travels took her to Colorado, Alaska, Utah, Wyoming, Florida and Canada.
Jeannine is mourned by her daughter Karen Wimble of Florida; son Bryan Marble of Northfield and daughter Rachel Marble of Colorado.
She is survived by six grandchildren: Shane, Josh and Mary Wimble and Ben, Sam and Jesse Marble; four great-grandchildren, Phillip and Rosemary Marble and Aaron and Isaac Wimble.
She will be remembered for her devotion to her children and grandchildren as well as her famous baked beans, zucchini bread and raspberry pie.
She is survived by her sister Georgette Morency of Florida, brother Paul Nadeau of Maine and brothers Marcel and Albert Nadeau of Florida.
She was predeceased by her husband Paul, and brother Roger Nadeau and sister Therese Parent.
Jeannine’s family sincerely thanks the staff at Mayo Residential Care and Mayo Rehab and Continuing Care for the loving and attentive care of Jeannine over the last four years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to this very special place that cares for our loved ones.
Mayo Healthcare, 71 Richardson St., Northfield VT 05663.
A service will follow in June, arrangements by Guare and Sons in Montpelier.
