Jeannette (Tremblay, Gagne) Cote, 92, passed away Aug. 2, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin, N.H. She was born in Berlin on Dec. 4, 1928, the daughter of Jeanne (Salvas) and Romeo Tremblay, Sr. She graduated Notre Dame High School in 1947.
Through her life she devoted many hours as an RSVP member. She knitted beautiful mittens for St. Vincent de Paul and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For over 25 years, she volunteered for CAP Head Start, WIC, Chamber of Commerce, Gorham Friends of Recreation, Senior Meals, Senior Wheels, and also participated in the adult tutorial program. She belonged to the Children of Mary, was President of the Ladies of St. Anne, recording secretary for the Daughters of Isabella, Chaplain of the VFW Auxiliary, member of the DAV Auxiliary, and received honorary citations for all her volunteer efforts.
Jeannette enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and word puzzles; however, her favorite pastime was spending time with family. You could find Jeannette playing games, reading, and even playing on the floor (even through her 80s) with some of her 18 great-grandchildren.
Jeannette is survived by her four daughters: Rita Bergeron of Lakeland, Fla., Suzanne Kearns of Vero Beach, Fla., Claire Santone and husband Rup Santone of Berlin, N.H., and Donna Lovejoy and husband Mike of Hillsborough, N.H.; her 12 grandchildren: Randy Bergeron and significant other Andrea, Robby Bergeron and wife Taylor, Mystie Peare and husband Pete, Crystal Arsenault and husband Kenny, Shari Reid and significant other Sean, Brandon Santone and wife Barbara, Shawn Santone and wife Ashley, Zachary Puffer and Jocelin, Anna James Lovejoy and Heather Lovejoy; 18 great-grandchildren: Dana Bergeron, Kaylee Peare, Makenna Peare, Nicole Peare, Cameron Cochran, Felicia Arsenault, Evelyn Santone, Ellie Santone, Ashton Santone, Eliizabeth Santone, Mia Santone, Skylar Santone, Brooke Baillargeon, Paige Gosselin, and Ciara Reid; six great-great-grandchildren, three brothers, two sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Paul H. Gagne, who died in 1975, and the father of her four children; her second husband Robert Cote who died in 2004; as well as her parents Jeanne (Salvas) and Romeo Tremblay, Sr.
Services are private. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Jeannette’s memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. For online guestbook and condolences, please visit bryantfuneralhome.net.
