James Michael (Jimmy) Princiotta of Berlin, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2021. Jimmy was born in South Boston, Massachusetts to Francis and Agnes Princiotta. Jimmy loved the outdoors, he loved everything about nature. He had an enormous love for animals. He was always with a joke, very funny and witty.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lou Ann Princiotta; his parents, his four sisters, Mary Anna Princiotta, Catherine Princiotta, Gerry Bacon and Jeanne Marie Silva, and his children Michael, Jessica and Jodi.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Frank Princiotta, Robert Princiotta, Judy Geagan, Patricia Baggett, Kathleen Driscoll, Janine Garibaldi, Kevin and Shawn Princiotta; his daughters Tammy Princiotta Leigh, Jenny Bleasdale, Michelle and a son James Couch. He had a special friend Joanne Tardiff. He leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; many many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, NH. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the service on Jan. 4. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post #36, 97 Main St., Berlin, NH 03570. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
