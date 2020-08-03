Obituary: Jack R. Villeneuve

Jack R. Villeneuve, 64, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born in Berlin, N.H., the son of Fernand and Dolores Villeneuve.
Jack proudly served his country while in the Air Force. Jack worked in sales his entire life, selling cars, pools and furniture.
Jack is survived by his parents, Fernand and Dolores Villeneuve of Plattsburgh, N.Y., his two daughters, Jessica (Patrick) Owen and their daughter, Mia Olivia of Sidney, Australia, and Leah Grace Villeneuve of Plattsburgh, N.Y. Jack is survived by his companion, Lee Lautenschuetz, her son Chris and wife, Theresa, and their children Alanna Chagnon and Alexa and son, Joel and wife, April, and their children, Aubree, Raif, Blake and Laiken. Jack is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Jack loved boating on Lake Champlain, golfing and gatherings with family and friends. Jack has requested that his ashes be spread in Lake Champlain as his final resting place.
There will be no public calling hours or services. Arrangements are with the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
