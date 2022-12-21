Imelda Morin

Imelda M. Roger Morin, 99, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Coos County Nursing Home where she resided for the last seven months. 

She was born on May 6, 1923, the second of seven children of the late Alcide and Marie Louise Cyr. She was raised with a strong faith and belief in God, which carried her throughout her life. She attended Guardian Angel School until May of eighth grade when she was needed at home to help her family.

