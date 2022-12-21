Imelda M. Roger Morin, 99, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Coos County Nursing Home where she resided for the last seven months.
She was born on May 6, 1923, the second of seven children of the late Alcide and Marie Louise Cyr. She was raised with a strong faith and belief in God, which carried her throughout her life. She attended Guardian Angel School until May of eighth grade when she was needed at home to help her family.
Imelda worked at St. Louis Hospital as an aid at the age of 14, walking to and from work, and earning $4 per week. She also worked at Brown Company during World War II making masks for the military. It was during this time her brother Wilfred was killed while serving overseas.
After the war, she met Narcisse Roger and on Oct. 20, 1947, they were united in marriage at Guardian Angel Church. They made their home in Berlin, and with the help of her parents, were given a parcel of land to build a home for the following 70 years.
Together they raised three children: Richard, Suzanne and Leo. On Sept. 25, 1974, her life was forever changed by the untimely death of her husband at the age of 52. They were happily married 27 years.
She continued to raise her family with the same faith and trust in God and on June 12, 1981, she married Ronald Morin and together they spent summers camping and working at Santa’s Village. They were together for 12 years until his passing on July 1, 1994.
Imelda's greatest love and pleasure in life was being a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. Until her declining health, her home was the center for family gatherings. All who entered had a warm welcome, a smile and the smell of home-cooked meals and pastries. A family game of cards could then be enjoyed while sharing her favorite dark chocolates. Holiday traditions of making divinity fudge and meat pies were passed on to her children and grandchildren always making extra fudge and 15 or more meat pies to be able to share with others. She was always so appreciative and thankful for everyone who helped her in any way, especially during the last few months.
She is survived by her son Richard and wife Del, of Georgia, daughter Suzanne of Gorham, and son Leo, grandchildren Nicole Follansbee and husband Justin, Angela Roger of Georgia, Nova (Tyler) Shevlin of Florida and Sophia Shevlin, great grandchildren Ava and Owen Follansbee and Grayson Kelly of Georgia. Her godchildren Gerard Bernier of Florida and Diane Clark of Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews, good friends and neighbors.
Although we will miss our mom, grandmother and great-grandmother, we are comforted knowing that she led a good life and is now looking over us. She is surrounded by God, His angels and our loved ones in heaven. We can still feel her love surrounding us giving us the desire to live our lives in the best way possible in faith and trust in God to one day be reunited with her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant Street, Berlin with interment following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Salve Regina Academy, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
