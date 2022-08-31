Ian D. Miller, 18, of Berlin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Berlin on Aug. 18, 2004, the son of Paul A. and Denise T. (Gagne) Miller and was a lifelong resident.
He was an altar server and sang in the choir at Good Shepherd Parish and enjoyed one year running track with the Berlin High School Track Team. Ian worked at Berlin Marketplace. He loved to read and enjoyed playing video games, running, visiting and spending time with family.
He is survived by his parents Paul and Denise Miller of Berlin; siblings Jacqueline Baird and husband Peter of Barrington, Colleen Moore and husband Stephen of Danville, Avery Miller and fiance Dana of Dover, Andrew Miller and wife Gabrielle of Somersworth, Bridget Miller of Dover, and Regina Miller of Dover; nephew James Miller; maternal grandfather Normand Gagne of Berlin; paternal grandparents Morris Miller of Great Falls, Mont. and Janice Miller of Phoenix, Ariz.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Alice Gagne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Church in Gorham, Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Paty Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the Mass. Those who wish may make donations directly to Bryant Funeral Homes to assist the family to offset funeral expenses. To make donations and visit the online guestbook visit bryantfuneralhome.net.
