Obituary Henry M. Lambert

Henry M. Lambert, 89, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
He was born in Berlin, on Jan. 25, 1933, the son of Napoleon and Marianne (Bouchard) Lambert, and was a lifelong resident.
He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1952 and served in the Army from 1953 to 1955.
Henry worked for the local paper mill for 43 years, retiring as a millwright, and was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
After retirement, Henry groomed trails for the Nansen Ski Club, drove the VFW van, and helped restore the Brown company barns for the Berlin and Coos County Historical Society. He enjoyed biking, walking, skiing and snowshoeing.
Family includes his wife of 61 years, Arlene (Hamel) Lambert of Berlin; daughters Susan Lambert (husband Steve Couture) of Berlin, and Diane Fortier (husband Joel) of Sarasota, Fla.; sons Roger Lambert of Lebanon, and Kevin Lambert of Berlin; five grandchildren, Danya Gurtler, Kirstin Taylor, Adam Rich, Tyler and Turner Couture; two great-grandchildren, Jasper and Forist Couture; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers Paul, Jules, Leo and Raymond Lambert.
Services will be private. The Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
