Henry L. Montminy, 67, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was born in Berlin on December 21, 1955, the son of the late Leo H. and Doris (Dutil) Montminy and was a lifelong resident. He attended St. Regis Academy and graduated from Berlin High School in 1973. He enjoyed music, writing poetry, computers and learning different computer programs. He also enjoyed football and baseball and was a lifelong Red Sox fan. Henry was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and had been employed by the IGA Foodliner where he served as General Manager until he was forced to retire due to illness.
He is survived by his sisters Lucille Montminy of Charlotte, N.C. and Cecile Greenawalt of Rockledge, Fla.; one nephew David Perky of Vicksburgh, Miss.; two nieces Karen Daniels of Rockledge, Fla. and Jenna Montminy-Carroll of Charlotte, N.C.; great nieces Laken and Regan Daniels of Rockledge, Fla. and great nephew Leo Carroll of Charlotte, N.C. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Daniel Greenawalt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., prior to the mass. Interment will be in the St. Anne Cemetery at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The online guestbook is at bryantfuneralhome.net.
