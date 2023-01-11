Helene (Tremaine) Couture, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 28, 2022, in Norcross, Ga.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 6, 1950, the daughter of Norman and Theresa (Routhier) Tremaine.
Helene was a graduate of Notre Dame High School with the Class of 1968 and attended Mr. Bernard’s School of Hair Fashion in Lewiston, Maine, graduating in May of 1969. She began her career as a hairdresser working at Grace’s Beauty Salon in Berlin.
Helene moved away from Berlin as her husband’s military career brought their family to Germany, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Helene eventually returned home and continued her hairdressing career as the owner of Florence’s Beauty Salon and later worked at J.C. Penney’s.
Years later, Helene and Paul moved to Georgia to be closer to their daughter and her family and their son.
Helene is survived by her daughter, Pamela Pfeiffer and husband Timothy of Dacula, Ga., son Paul Couture of Norcross, Ga., and one granddaughter, Rachael Pfeiffer of Marietta, Ga.; her brother, Richard (Doreen) Tremaine of Berlin, and sister, Irene (Larry) Winnen of Redwood City, Calif. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Priscilla (Roland) Lamontagne, of Berlin, N.H. and Theresa (Albert) Provencher of Cottonwood, Ala. and brothers-in-law, Denis Couture of Barrington, N.H. and Robert (Elaine) Couture of St. Petersburg, Fla. and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Couture; her parents, Norman and Theresa Tremaine; her in-laws, Emile and Florence Couture; her brother and his wife, Paul and Carol Tremaine.
Services will be held in Georgia at a later date with burial alongside her husband in the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga.
The Tom Wages Funeral Services of Lawrenceville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be sent to wagesfuneralhome.com.
