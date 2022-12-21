Mr. George Lemieux, 78, of Jackson, N.H., passed away on Dec. 18, 2022.
A lifelong resident of the North Country, he was born in Berlin, N.H., on July 13, 1944, the son of the late Mary Jane and George Lemieux.
He played hockey for Berlin High School and graduated with the class of 1963. George served in Vietnam from 1965-67 as a mechanic.
Upon returning home, he worked as a chef and opened the popular People’s Choice restaurant.
Years later, he found a new career in helping those fighting addiction, working at the Friendship House in Bethlehem, N.H. He was honored with his 35-year chip with AA earlier this year. A devoted Catholic, he was an active member of the Holy Family church in Gorham, N.H., and later the Our Lady of the Mountains in North Conway, N.H.
A lifelong golfer, he semi-retired to Jackson 15 years ago and greatly enjoyed friendship and play with the Turtles.
He introduced his grandchildren to the game as soon as they could walk, and loved playing endless rounds of golf when they visited.
A devoted and proud grandfather, he most loved traveling to watch the kids performances and sporting events, spending holidays together and taking endless photographs of them enjoying life.
He is survived by his daughter Sarah (Lemieux) Pilat and her husband, Michal; his daughter Leah (Lemieux) Goldberg and her husband, Jeremy; his grandchildren, Will, Sam, Ella and Theo Goldberg; his brother Arthur (Pete) Lemieux and his wife, Jean; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his sister Helen Cavagnaro; and two nephews, Jonathan Lemieux and Ricky Pinette.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Church of Gorham. Interment will follow in the St. Anne Cemetery (Berlin). Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home at 1 Promenade St. in Gorham.
Those who wish may make donations in George’s memory to either the Holy Family Church, C/O Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570; Our Lady of the Mountains Parish, 2905 White Mt. Highway, North Conway, NH 03860; or to the Vaughan Community Services Food Pantry, 2503 White Mt. Highway, North Conway, NH 03860.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
