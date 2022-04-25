Obituary Florence Memolo

Florence Memolo, 89, of Newton, Mass., and formerly Berlin, N.H., passed away on April 13, 2022, at the Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Mass.
During her hospitalizations, she was known as “The Little Lady,” sitting and playing solitaire on her iPad.
She bravely battled her diagnosis of tongue cancer, undergoing both chemotherapy and radiation treatments daily.
She was born in Berlin on Dec. 16, 1932, the daughter of the late Octave and Diana (Fauteux) Gosselin.
Florence worked for Converse Rubber Co. for 25 years before retirement.
She loved to golf and was a member of the Androscoggin Valley Country Club. She also enjoyed bowling, reading and knitting. As a child, she often dreamed of being the next Sonja Henie on figure skates.
The family includes her daughter Sharon Memolo of W. Newton, Mass.; her grand-dog Gracie, who provided her constant company and comfort; and her Maine family, who adopted her into the fold, providing countless hours of laughter and love.
She was the last remaining member of her family of 13 children.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Anthony Memolo.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Cemetery in Gorham, N.H. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H.
Donations in her memory may be made to the World Central Kitchen, Attn: Donor Services Team, 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC, 20001, wkc.org.
