Erling A. Jensen, 86, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Aug. 28, 2022.
He was born in Berlin on Nov. 9, 1935, the son of Fritz and Bertha (Gagne) Jensen.
Erling was a lifelong resident of the area, a graduate of Berlin High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Erling had been employed as a stitching mechanic at the Converse Rubber Company, and later for Rich’s department store, prior to his retirement at the age of 63.
Erling loved gardening, recording the weather, and tinkering. He was a member of the American Legion and was a great dancer.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra (Dalphonse) Jensen of Berlin; son David Jensen of Manchester; daughter Judith Haines and husband Scott of Bethel, Maine; brother John Potter and wife Anita of Fla.; grandchildren Keith, Kristy, and Kevin Jensen, and Dominic and Caitlin Haines; great-granddaughter Ellie Jensen; many cousins, and close family friend, David Plante.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in Erling’s name to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, 59 Page Hill Road, Berlin, N.H. 03570. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
