Obituary: Eleinor Fournier

Eleinor R. Fournier, 93, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born in Lyndonville (Mt. Hunger), Vt. on April 3, 1930, the daughter of Alfred and Katherine (Burrington) Reid and Harold Hudson. She resided many years in the Bethlehem area and graduated from Bethlehem High School with the Class of 1948 where she was the Winter Carnival Queen. Ellie married her husband, George J. Fournier, in 1950 and moved to Berlin at that time. She was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Parish. 

Ellie loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took care of most of them in her younger years and loved teaching them how to bake, make play dough, etc. She always said they should be able to do things at Gram’s house that they can’t do elsewhere (like making a mess in the kitchen). She loved to bake and would always be sure to drop off her “goodies'' to everyone she could, including the doctor’s office, garage repair shops, and her daughter’s boss. She was an avid berry picker and you could always find her in a field somewhere picking blueberries, raspberries or blackberries until she was no longer able to do this. She loved to tinker with tools and equipment and would independently do things on her own. She would often tell everyone that “Lisa took my toys away from me”, (her toys were chainsaws, lawnmowers and snowblowers that she still attempted to use in her 80s.) 

