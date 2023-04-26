Eleinor R. Fournier, 93, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born in Lyndonville (Mt. Hunger), Vt. on April 3, 1930, the daughter of Alfred and Katherine (Burrington) Reid and Harold Hudson. She resided many years in the Bethlehem area and graduated from Bethlehem High School with the Class of 1948 where she was the Winter Carnival Queen. Ellie married her husband, George J. Fournier, in 1950 and moved to Berlin at that time. She was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Parish.
Ellie loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took care of most of them in her younger years and loved teaching them how to bake, make play dough, etc. She always said they should be able to do things at Gram’s house that they can’t do elsewhere (like making a mess in the kitchen). She loved to bake and would always be sure to drop off her “goodies'' to everyone she could, including the doctor’s office, garage repair shops, and her daughter’s boss. She was an avid berry picker and you could always find her in a field somewhere picking blueberries, raspberries or blackberries until she was no longer able to do this. She loved to tinker with tools and equipment and would independently do things on her own. She would often tell everyone that “Lisa took my toys away from me”, (her toys were chainsaws, lawnmowers and snowblowers that she still attempted to use in her 80s.)
She is survived by her children Linda Parkinson and husband Geoffrey of Franklin, Richard Fournier and wife Elaine of Randolph, Marie Langley and husband Jim of Farmington, Maine and Lisa Fournier of Berlin; grandchildren Michael Couch and partner Barbara Patry of Berlin, Jay Couch and wife Melissa of Andover, Katie Couch and husband John Penwarden of Orwell, Vt., Kris Fournier and wife Kristen of Lee, Gina Abood and husband Jeffrey of Rye, Jennifer O’Neil and husband Greg of Gorham and Randy Boucher and fiancée Mallory Plante of Milan; great-grandchildren Syrena Couch, Austin Couch, Matthew Bartlett, Autumn Couch, Isla Kay & Eloise Penwarden, Cameron Fournier, Greysen, Griffin & Graham Abood, Olivia & Owen O’Neil and Alex Bisson; great-great-grandchildren Elora, Charlotte, Piper, Jameson, Emersyn and Landyn Bisson; her brothers Ralph Hudson of Phoenix, Ariz. and Stark and Paul Hudson of Meredith (previously of Bethlehem); several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George Fournier in 2004, brothers-in-law Paul and Leo Fournier and sister-in-law Wanda Hudson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow in the St. Anne Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
