Edward James Skaradosky, 78, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Monday, Feb.28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle of lung cancer.
Eddie was born in Berlin, N.H., on Nov. 20, 1943 the son of the late John and Olivette (Tondreau) Skaradosky and lived in the Berlin-Gorham area all of his life.
Following his graduation at Berlin High School, he went to work for St. Claire’s Garage. Later, he worked for the Groveton Mill before his employment at the Cascade paper mill where he worked until his retirement. During this time he was a member of the N.H. National Guard and a volunteer for the Cascade Fire Department.
Eddie or “Fast Eddie” as he was better known, had a passion for speed. Early on in his life, Eddie would compete in drag racing and eventually passed on the torch to his son. Winter snow brought snowmobile adventures with those who could keep up. Summer days led to long motorcycle rides with his beloved wife and friends. He played the guitar and at one time had a vintage snowmobile collection.
Eddie’s pride and joy, aside from his home and family were his Koi fish. He built a pond in his backyard where he took care of them for many years, including his favorite Big Mama. Koi fish are a symbol for strength and perseverance, which Eddie had lots of. Above all, his family was everything.
He is survived by his wife, Laura (Adinolfi) Skaradosky of Gorham; daughter Leah (Skaradosky) Cram and husband Jeff Cram of Raymond,N.H.; son James Skaradosky and wife Lucinda (Houle) Skaradosky of Hadley, N.Y.; granddaughter Larissa Skaradosky of Hadley, NY; grandson Jeremy Skaradosky of Hadley, N.Y.; grandson Aiden Cram of Raymond; siblings Joanne Perry, Russell Skaradosky and Bobby Skaradosky; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Family and friends may call Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham. A celebration of Eddie’s Life will be held at noon, immediately following the calling hours at the Bryant Funeral Home. Donations in Eddie’s memory may be made to North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, 03561 or online at nchhha.org. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
