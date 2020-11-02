Earl D. Bassett, 102, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday evening Nov. 1, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, N.H., where he has resided for the past three years.
He was born in Templeton, Mass., on Feb. 1, 1918, the son of the late Thomas J.V. and Rose (Jarvis) Bassett and lived in Templeton prior to coming to Berlin with the Civilian Conservation Corps, where he has since resided.
Earl had been employed as a logger in his early years and later as the owner of Bassett Insurance Company. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Rotary Club.
Members of the family include three step sons, Ashley O’Brien and his wife Linda of Livermore, Maine, Rev. Timothy O’Brien of Windsor Locks, Conn., and Dennis O’Brien and wife Deborah of Newburyport, Mass.; two step daughters, Kathleen Minson and her husband Dr. Ron of Denver, Colo., and Sister Mary Judith O’Brien of Saginaw, Mich.; five step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; a niece, Suzanne Lajoie of Gardiner, Mass.; and a nephew, Jeffrey Bassett of Gardiner, Mass. He was predeceased by his first wife Catherine Bassett and his second wife Muriel (Ashley) Bassett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, with interment to follow in St. Kieran Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in his memory to the Marie Rivier Food Pantry.
Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Find the online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
