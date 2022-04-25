Obituary Doris L. Croteau

Doris L. Croteau, 93, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday April 18, 2022, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born in Berlin on Dec. 27, 1928, the daughter of the late John and Rose-Anna (Campeau) Couture.
She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo with the other residents at St. Vincent, watching movies especially Hallmark. She looked forward to getting her hair and nails done every week.
She never had a driver’s license but she enjoyed walking all over town and spending time outside sitting in her swing. Most of all, she enjoyed Christmas spending time with all of her family, especially her grandchildren.
The family includes her children Richard Croteau and wife Jean of Menifee, Calif., Lucia Castonguay and husband Pete of Winter Haven, Fla., Robert Croteau and wife Martha of Berlin, Jeannette Bartoli and husband Raymond of Berlin, Alice Ewalt of Berlin and Raymond Croteau and wife Angie of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; grandchildren: John Croteau and fiancé Deana Davis of Milan, Nathan Croteau and wife Nikki of Berlin, Cory Croteau and Andrea Austin of Tilton, N.H., Jennifer Cook and husband Andy of Cumberland, Maine, Craig Bartoli and wife Kim of Berlin, Joshua Ewalt and wife Trisha of Dummer, Jamie Jodrie and husband Michael of Milan, Joseph Ewalt of Berlin, Miranda Becker and husband Eric of St. Albans, Vt., Melissa Long and husband Nathan of Williston, Vt.; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Josephat Croteau and siblings Leo Couture, Emile Couture, Norman Couture, Gracia Couture and Alice Matiolli.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin with interment following in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available online on Doris’ online obituary page. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH 03570. Find the online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
