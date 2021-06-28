Doris E. Gauthier, 90, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
She was the wife of the late Daniel Gauthier.
She was born in Berlin on April 5, 1931, the daughter of the late Alfred and Imelda (Demers) Landry, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School and was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
Doris is survived by her daughters Linda Demers and husband Paul of Rochester, N.H., Betty Baillargeon and husband Raymond of Berlin, N.H., and Debra Vaillancourt and husband David of Rochester, N.H.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother Ernest Landry and wife Madeleine of Arizona; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her first husband, William Walter Wilson, in 1981; her second husband, Daniel Gauthier, in 2003; her infant son, Jerry, and her sister, Pauline Gagnon.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 6, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Russian City Cemetery in Berlin. There will be no calling hours.
Donations may be made in Doris’s memory to AV Home Care, 795 Main St., Berlin, NH, 03570 or the S.P.C.A of your choice. For online condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
