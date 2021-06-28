Obituary: Dora H. Fournier

Dora H. Fournier, 97, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Coos County Nursing Home.
She was born in Berlin on Sept. 14, 1923, the daughter of Frank and Laura (Bouchard) Fournier, and was a lifelong resident.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1941, and worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for Carl Morin for several years, and also for her husband as a bookkeeper.
She also enjoyed knitting, sewing and cooking.
Dora was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, formerly St. Joseph Parish, the Ladies of St. Anne, and the 3rd Order of St. Francis.
She is survived by her son George Fournier and wife Leona of Lyman, Maine, and daughters Denise Godbout and husband Raymond of Gorham, N.H., Helene Brodeur and husband Marc of Summerfield, N.C., and Anne Delisle and husband Tony of Berlin, N.H.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph R. Fournier; and brothers Wilfred, Norman, Walter and Arthur Fournier.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 2, 2021, at Good Shepherd Parish, followed by burial in St. Anne Cemetery.
Private visitation will be held at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin.
Donations in her memory may be made to Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund, PO Box 416, Berlin, NH, 03570. For online condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.