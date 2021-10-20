Obituary: Donald Phillip Cote

Donald Phillip Cote, 64, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning, Oct. 15, 2021, at home. Don was born in Berlin, N.H., on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 1956, the first-born child to Robert and Lucille Cote of Gorham, N.H.
Don was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing, hunting, trapping and gold panning. He always enjoyed introducing and sharing these skills with everyone, especially young folks. Don loved working in the woods. He started work staying in the old-time lumber camps, talking French with the Canadians, then working for various jobbers in N.H. and Maine, finally he experienced cutting big wood in Alaska. Don always had a twinkle in his eye, while watching hockey games, cooking up deer steak or just sitting outside with friends enjoying a beer.
Donald leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Mary (Teri Beauchesne) of Gorham, N.H..; his daughter, Jenni Cote with her two daughters, Addison and Taylor of Lyndonville, Vt.; his mother Lucille Cote of Gorham, N.H.; his brother Brian (and Kathy) of South Mills, N.C.; his sister, Deborah, of Woodsville, N.H.; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his father and brother, Shawn.
No services will be held at this time. Please consider in lieu of flowers to donate to the North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St. Littleton, NH 03561, whose care and attention supported Don and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.