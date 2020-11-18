Obituary: Donald James Enman

Donald James Enman went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 99 years, 10 months and 15 days. He died at home of natural causes.
Don was born on Jan. 31, 1921, in Milan, the son of Daniel and Ellen MacDougall Enman and lived on Main St. in Milan, N.H., until he was 3 months old, when the family moved to the farm on Chickwolnepy Road.
There he remained for 76 years before he and his wife Erma moved to a small log cabin up the road. There, Donald lived with Erma until her death in 2001, and later with his second wife, Olivia, who died in 2012.
In December of 2013, Don made a choice to move to the St. Vincent DePaul Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he lived and flourished until Oct. 12, 2020, when he returned to the Enman Family Farm to live out his remaining days.
Don graduated from the Jewett School and Berlin High School, Class of 1937, and spent the better part of his life working on the family dairy farm, first with his Dad and brother Ken, later as the sole owner.
In the mid-1960s he sold his dairy cows and became employed for the next 19 years with Brown Company, in the Woods and Security Departments, retiring in 1986. During that time, he also ran a hay and beef farm, along with winter logging on his extensive wood lots, and always tended to a huge garden. Don continued to work on the farm, now owned by Steve and Melinda, raking hay on his 1986 Ford tractor in his later years and cutting wood into his early 80s.
Together he and Erma raised five children, Donna Campbell, deceased in 1995; daughter Cynthia Northridge and husband Steve, of Terrace, British Columbia; son Steve Enman and wife Melinda; Natalie Caron and husband Armand; and Keith Enman. After Erma’s death, Don married Olivia Caron and they enjoyed each other’s companionship for over 11 years. In addition, he leaves behind a step-son Jerry Caron and wife Joanne.
Don was blessed with 10 grandsons, Ross and Todd Caron, Scott and wife Cathy, and Nathan Northridge of British Columbia, Brian and Mark Campbell, Alan Enman and wife Kristen, Dan Enman and wife Karen, Luke Enman and wife Lacee, Ethan Enman and wife Brieanna, and granddaughters, Jessica Blais and husband Ernie and Lori Lofton. Great-grandchildren include Jack, Olivia, Alexis, Liam N, Kinsley, Aria, Liam O, Rayah, Kaelyn, Abby, Jaycee, Oliver, and Lincoln, due in Feb. of 2021. He leaves behind many relatives and friends.
In addition to hard work on the farm and in the woods, Don found time to show a strong love, support and devotion to his family, his community, his Lord and Savior, and the local church. Over the years he belonged to numerous worthwhile groups and organizations, local and national. Throughout his life he enjoyed nature, history, reading, writing, gardening, keeping up with current events and was a lover of God and Country.
Don was very well tended to by the staff at St. Vincent for those nearly seven years, and for that the family is truly grateful. During his last weeks on the farm he was well taken care of by many family members and Libby, Natasha, D’Ann, Karen, Carolyn, Alyssa and the hospice staff.
Most of all, remember to have regular meaningful conversations with your elderly relatives about your family history. We have done that with the patriarch of the family, Donald Enman, and we have no regrets.
A walk-thru visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Vincent Activities’ Fund, 29 Providence Ave. Berlin, or North Country Home Health & Hospice at 536 Cottage St. in Littleton 03561, in Donald Enman’s name. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
