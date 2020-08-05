Obituary: Donald Bald

Donald Bald, 80, of Spruce St., Gorham, died suddenly at his home, Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Donald was born on April 14, 1940, in Ascot Corner, Province of Quebec. His parents were Arthur Bald and Olivette formerly of Milan Hill.
Donald lived most of his life on Milan Hill, in Berlin and Gorham. He was employed by Brown Company and James River.
He leaves a son, airline pilot, Allan Bald and spouse Lisa; two granchildren, Joslyn and Gena of Alton, N.H.; a daughter Belinda Caron and spouse Ivan Caron of Canton, Texas; a sister, Doreen (Bald) Baker of Berlin; a brother, Lawrence Bald of Bristol, Conn.; a close first cousin, Vincent Verdo of Berlin; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Donald was cremated and his ashes are interned next to his father and mother in Ascot Corner, Province of Quebec, Canada
