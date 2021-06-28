Obituary: Charlie I. Witham

Charlie I. Witham, 86, of Charlestown, N.H., joined the angels in heaven on June 24, 2021, at his home after a period of failing health.
He was born in the family’s Dummer, N.H., home on Aug. 28, 1934, the son of the late Jerome H. and Lorena A. (Hawkins) Witham.
Charlie lived in Dummer, driving log trucks and hauling lumber at a very young age, until his early 20s. He then trained for the Bell System Telephone company and began a 30-plus-year venture which required him to live in several New Hampshire towns before settling in the Claremont-Charlestown area.
Charlie was a long-time member of the Moose Club in Claremont, N.H., held the Trail Master position for the Sugar River Snow Riders for several years, and built his own log cabin, which prompted his assistance with several friends’ log cabins.
After retirement, Charlie ventured into small woodworking crafts, continued his love of hunting and fishing, wintered in Zolfo Springs, Fla. and maintained a beautiful home in Charlestown.
Charlie was a man who came from wonderful family roots, had a great work ethic, exercised tried and true ole Yankee ingenuity and knowledge, and bucket loads of patience and understanding which there is no doubt, he has passed on to all those around him.
Charlie leaves on earth the following family, which we are sure he will be watching over: his son Randall Witham with partner, Lisa Wallen, of Enfield, N.H.; three daughters: Judith Witham with partner Rick Fadden, of North Haverhill, N.H., Jane Woodward, with husband Thomas, of Enfield, N.H., Holly Creighton, with husband Jimmy, of Claremont, N.H.; step-daughter Nancy Tatkowski, with husband Witold, and step-son Steven Ferrer Padilla and husband Tim Groves, and all of their wonderful family members which include Charlie’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Emily Witham and his two sisters Muriel Lindsay and Shirley Hyde.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Willis Cemetery, Hill Road, Dummer, N.H. There will be no calling hours.
Donations in Charlie’s memory may be made to David’s House, 461 Mt. Support Road, Lebanon, NH 03766 or online at davids-house.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
