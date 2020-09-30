Obituary: Carmen Samuel Porto

Carmen Samuel Porto, 83, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Pennsylvania on July 26, 1937, the son of the late Samuel and Jennie (Recupero) Porto. He was raised in Bridgeport, Conn., where he resided for most of his life, prior to moving to Berlin in the early 2000’s to enjoy his retirement.
For many years he was employed by the City of Bridgeport, Conn., Board of Education and most recently had been employed by HallKeen Management in Berlin. Carmen was Past President of the Parent Advisory Council for the City of Bridgeport, an active member of the American Legion, and enjoyed spending time outdoors. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Members of the family include his wife Carol Porto of Berlin; daughter Kimberly Simon and husband Jody of Berlin; daughter Bonnie Mancini of Hamden, Conn.; grandchildren Shaun, Jack, Aiden, Evan, Anthony, Autumn, Erin, Faith and Angela; brothers Guy Porto and wife Josie and Samuel Porto and wife Marty both of Arizona; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son Samuel Porto.
There will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
