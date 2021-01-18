Obituary: Bernard 'Bernie' D. Ryan

Bernard “Bernie” D Ryan, 83, of Berlin, N.H., passed away in Sun City West, Ariz., from COVID-19 on Jan. 6, 2021.
Bernie was born in Berlin on June 9, 1937. He was the first son of Stella and Dennis Ryan.
He graduated from Berlin High School in 1955. He enlisted into the Air Force and proudly served our country for 21 years and then retired as a master sergeant in 1979.
He was lucky to meet the love of his life, Judy, and they were married on September 15, 1979. Bernie worked as an engineer for the phone company and enjoyed his life with Judy and his six children in Denver, Colo., for almost 20 years.
They retired in 1998 and moved to sunny Surprise, Ariz. He enjoyed playing golf, cribbage and traveling with his wife. They loved living in the Sun City Grand Community for over 20 years and then moved to Fellowship Square Independent Living in 2018. They have been blessed to be surrounded by a wonderful family and many close friends.
One of Bernie’s passions was to help others learn more about Christ. He was an active member of the Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church and was part of the church's outreach ministry, choir and coordinated the men’s breakfast. Through outside ministry, he brought the word of God and communion to individuals in several assisted living facilities.
He will be truly missed by his family, his friends, his church community, and to those he spread the word of God.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Ryan and Stella Ryan; and by his son, Donnie Ryan.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Ryan; sister, Ruth Martinolich; brother, David (Madeline) Ryan; children, James (Annette) Ryan, Michael (Coreen) Ryan, Kathleen (James) Lynch, Patty (Todd) Rogers and Mark (Lori) Ryan; grandchildren, Kevin (Jenny) Ryan, Wesley Lynch, Ryan (Missy) Lynch, Kelsie Lynch, Ashley (Derek) Robinson, BreAnna Ryan, Samantha Rogers and Kylie Rogers; great-grandchildren, Eleigh, Aiden, Aurora, Vincent and Theodore.
An in-person memorial service will be postponed for the time being. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bernie Ryan’s name to Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church 15820 W. Clearview Blvd. Surprise, AZ 85374.
To sign the guestbook online, and share your memories, and to send condolences and well-wishes to the family, go to surprisefuneralcare.com.
