Obituary: Bart M. Bergquist

Bart M. Bergquist, 55, of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was born in Lancaster, N.H., on Jan. 15, 1966, the son of Jack Bergquist and Mona (Merrow) Lauzon and was raised in the North Country. He graduated from Berlin High School with the Class of 1984.
A lifetime carpenter, he had been employed as a carpenter with LA Drew for 21 years. Bart was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan and loved hunting and fishing in years past. He took great pride in his home, which he built himself. His kids and family were his entire world and he checked in with them daily, no matter where they were. Bart spent his youth at his beloved grandparents’, Millie and Buster Merrow, farm in Jefferson. He loved spending time in Boothbay Harbor, Maine with his family.
Family includes his wife and best friend Cindy R. (Gelinas) Bergquist of Berlin, N.H.; his children Logan Bergquist and significant other Kelsey of Salem, Mass., Emma Bergquist of Berlin, N.H., and Madison Bergquist of Berlin, N.H.; his siblings Amy Lauzon and partner Scot of Franklin, N.H., Brett Bergquist and wife Trudy of Watertown, Conn., and Tony Lauzon of Nashua, N.H.; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and his beloved Maine Coon Cat, Jake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Dec. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.