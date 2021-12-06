Obituary: Barbara F. Stanley

Barbara F. Stanley, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia (Hugh) Reed; daughter-in-law, Jeanne MacKenzie; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Julie MacKenzie, Mackenzie (James) Goss, Sarah (Joe) White, Caitlin (David) Hammack; six great-grandchildren, Walker and Gracie White, Brenna and JR Goss, Maelyn and Hugh Hammack; three siblings, George (Joyce) LaRocque, Marilyn Lemire, Jimmy Veroneau; sister-in-law, Margaret Berry; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and the caring extended family of Francis Stanley.
She was predeceased by her husband of 17 years, Francis A. Stanley; son, Charles W. MacKenzie; brother, Jules LaRocque; husband, Carl W. MacKenzie.
Barbara was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Berlin, N.H.
As a young woman, she moved to Boston and spoke often about her life there and her love of the city. Barbara loved baseball, was an unwavering and loyal Red Sox fan always, and also was a fan of the New York Mets.
Winter months were spent watching hockey. She loved to send greeting cards to celebrate every occasion, never missing a birthday or anniversary or any occasion a card could be sent for. She had an amazing ability to pick the perfect card and somehow make sure it was delivered on the exact date.
Barbara was employed for 34 years by the Department of Defense, Defense Contract Administration, a job she loved and took great pride in, working in both the Binghamton, N.Y., and Syracuse, N.Y., offices.
Barbara’s strength and independence were admired by all. Her love for family was always present, “GG” loved visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always made sure to have a sweet treat for the little ones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Sts. John and Andrew RC Church, Binghamton, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s name to the Food Bank of CNY or CHOW. To forward condolences go to demunn.com.
