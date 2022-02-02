Arthur Edmond Dion, Jr., 72, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at The Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility in Whitefield, N.H., after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin, on Nov. 28, 1949, the son of the late Arthur E. and Adrienne (Boutin) Dion and was a lifelong resident of Berlin.
He attended Marsten Elementary School and was a graduate of Berlin High School Class of 1968.
He served in the Navy.
He worked at the Groveton Mill for 30 years under various owners. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, crafts and yard saling.
He is survived by his children: Stacey Corrigan and husband Chris of Randolph, N.H., and Shannon Dion of Berlin; several grandchildren, sisters Laurette Balog of Lancaster, N.H., and Theresa Pepin of Berlin; a god-daughter Kyanna Lefebvre; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by an first wife Janet (Lowe) Dion in 1985, and his second wife Johanne (Phaneauf) Dion in 2009; brother John Dion; and sisters Louise Neal and Rita Jandreau and brother John Dion.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin. Friends and relatives are invited to call from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to the Mass at the Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
