Annette Fournier, 100, of Berlin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born in Berlin on January 2, 1922, the daughter of John and Marie A. (Dube) Labrie and lived in Berlin most of her life. She graduated from high school in Canaan, Vt. and lived in Springfield, Mass. for 10 years after her husband was discharged from the military. Annette had been employed for Bilodeau Insurance and later for Vaillancourt & Woodward Insurance Company and was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
She is survived by her daughters Lorraine Fodor and partner Dick Marini of Berlin, and Louise Payeur and husband Norman of N.H. and Ga.; grandchildren Betty Newton and husband Scott of Gorham, Michael Fodor and his wife Tina of Berlin and Christina Bijeau and her husband Jay of Alexandria, Va.; 7 great-grandchildren Matt, Katie, Brody, Nick, Joey, Maggie and Evan; 5 great-great-grandchildren Jaxon, Cole, Everly, Atlas and Phoenix; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Norman J. Fournier, siblings John Labrie, Yvette Allen and Irene Haynes and son-in-law Joe Fodor.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her memory. The online guestbook is available at bryantfuneralhome.net.
