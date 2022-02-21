Anita A. Arsenault, 77, of Berlin, N.H., passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2022, after a long period of illness.
She was born in Newport, Vt., on Aug. 26, 1944, the daughter of Raymond and Ella (Landry) Roy, and moved to Berlin at the age of 5.
Anita attended Notre Dame High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1962. She married her husband Richard Arsenault on Nov. 11, 1967. Prior to her retirement, Anita had been employed as a laboratory technician at the St. Johnsbury, Vt., hospital, and later at the St. Louis hospital in Berlin. Anita was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
Anita had a love for animals, and was known to always have cat. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren. She was a talented meal planner, and was particularly fond of making pizelles for her family during the holidays.
In her younger years, Anita took a cross-country trip with two of her girl-friends, and after visiting 38 states with their camper and canoe, she decided that New England was the best place to live. Anita also enjoyed flowers.
The family includes her husband, Richard Arsenault of Berlin; daughter Rachel Arsenault and companion Kevin Debacco of New Gloucester, Maine; son Daniel Arsenault and wife Susan of Berlin; sister Denise Palmer and husband Bob of Wakefield, N.H.; grandchildren Jenah Arsenault and Jace Arsenault of Berlin; and a niece Alesia, a nephew Jake, and several cousins and friends.
Per Anita’s request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne’s Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Berlin. Interment will follow at St. Kieran’s Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
