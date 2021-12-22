Obituary: Andrew S. Dionne

Andrew S. Dionne, 67, of Dummer, N.H., passed away on Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was born in Manchester, N.H. on July 10, 1954, the son of the late Henry J. and Mary V. (Moody) Dionne and was raised in Manchester. He later lived in Amherst, N.H. and Londonderry, N.H. before moving to Dummer in the late 1990s. He had been employed in the paving industry for many years and lastly had been employed by JML in Errol, N.H. Andy enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Family includes his wife Melissa (Glover) Dionne of Dummer, N.H.; son Joseph Dionne of Weare, N.H.; daughter Renee Dionne of Londonderry, N.H.; grandchildren Michael Dionne of Derry, N.H. and Kendra Chisholm of Goffstown, N.H.; sister Shirley Raithel of Saugus, Mass.; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Willis Cemetery in Dummer, N.H. in the spring. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
