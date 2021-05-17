ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Kyra Woodward of Berlin High School and Libby Fortin of Gorham High School have each been recognized with the 2021 Outstanding Young Leader award. The award is given out by the Sylvia Evans committee to outstanding female high school students for their extensive involvement in school and community life, for their academic achievements and for being exceptional peer role models.
Woodward and Fortin are seniors at their respective schools.
Woodward excels academically, is a three-sport athlete, and spends a lot of time dedicated to community service.
“Kyra Woodward certainly fits the criteria for being a remarkable local leader as she is an extraordinary, unique, kind role model. Krya has devoted through the years her time and energy to giving back to our community,” said Berlin Middle High School Counselor Marisa Lemoine, who nominated Woodward for the award.
Woodward is described as an excellent student, who has challenged herself in the classroom by taking both honors and advanced placement courses. Lemoine said her drive, determination and dedication have her at the top of her class academically.
She has coached youth soccer for two years and has helped coach youth softball for three years. Woodward has volunteered at RiverFire for four years and helps out with the school’s food pantry. This year, she assisted with the Mobile Food Pantry and also helped with the Badger Christmas celebration.
“Kyra is a selfless individual and has emerged as a strong leader and a reliable,” said Lemoine. “Kyra has a genuine heart and will make a positive impact on many lives in her future.”
Woodward plans to attend University of New Hampshire in the fall with a major in psychology.
Libby Fortin is a straight A student at Gorham Middle High School where she is described as “one in a million” by Christine Lemoine, director of school counseling.
Lemoine said Fortin stands out as “one of the top most-well rounded students, a quiet leader, hardworking, kind and driven person who always does the right thing.”
She has served on the student council and well as class secretary and has volunteered many hours for both the National Junior and Senior Honor Society. She has been a peer tutor and has worked as a busser at Mr. Pizza’s Restaurant, a ski instructor at Wildcat Ski Area, a cleaner at the Gorham Congregational Church, and in the summer, a counselor at the Gorham Recreation Department.
“Libby’s outstanding personality traits are her sincerity, self-discipline, kindness and her giving ways … Before forming opinions, she considers all facts and different points of view and does not waiver with what her peers think,” Lemoine in nominating Fortin.
Fortin will attend the University of New England College as a pre-med major, with plans to become pediatrician.
