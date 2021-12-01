Winter Solstice/Holiday concert to be performed at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham

GORHAM – Low Lily and Grammy-nominated mandolinist Matt Flinner will be performing a Winter Solstice/Holiday concert live on Sunday, Dec. 19th at 6:30 p.m., at the Medallion Opera House in the Gorham Town. Tickets are available at medallionoperahouse.org for $15 plus a small processing fee and $20 at the Door.
Matt Flinner has made a career out of playing acoustic music in new ways. Whether it's with his own Matt Flinner Trio or with Phillips, Grier and Flinner, the Frank Vignola Quartet, Darrell Scott, Steve Martin, Robbie Fulks, the Ying Quartet, Leftover Salmon or the Modern Mandolin Quartet, Flinner's style and compositional ability have established him as one of the most accomplished and musically diverse mandolinists in the world.
Starting out as a banjo prodigy who was playing bluegrass festivals before he entered his teens, Flinner later took up the mandolin, won the National Banjo Competition in Winfield, Kan. in 1990, and won the mandolin award there the following year. Matt now tours regularly with the Matt Flinner Trio, which is known for its off-the-cuff compositional daring, writing music the same day it’s performed on most of their shows. He also tours occasionally with the Modern Mandolin Quartet, which was nominated for three Grammy awards for their CD “Americana” in 2013, as well as the Darrell Scott Bluegrass Band, which released their acclaimed “Live at the Station Inn” CD in 2018. Some of Flinner’s compositions have been performed by the Ying Quartet, the Nashville Chamber Orchestra, the Chatterbird Ensemble and the Modern Mandolin Quartet. Flinner currently lives in Ripton, Vermont.
With a vocal blend that has been dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous,” Low Lily’s cohesive sound comes naturally for musicians whose lives have been entwined on the road and onstage for almost two decades. Setting down roots in Brattleboro, Vermont, the band has crafted a signature sound which they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two #1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins.
Please note that in the interest of ensuring the safety of all guests, artists, and volunteers, unfortunately, no one will be admitted to the show without proof of a negative test or full vaccination, as follows:
• Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (at least two shots) – if you have had both your first and second shot at least 14 days prior to the show, please bring your vaccination card (or photo of it) and a photo ID.; OR
• Proof of negative COVID test – If you are not fully vaccinated, please have a COVID test done within 48 hours of the event date. Please bring your results with you, as well as a photo ID.
