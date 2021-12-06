What is crypto? The real question is: what is money?

BERLIN -- Cryptocurrency has been a growing topic in global news. If you’ve ever wanted to know more about it, this is your opportunity.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m., John Holt, Professor of STEM and Advanced Manufacturing at White Mountains Community College, will answer the following questions about this new digital currency:
• Why is our money system broken?
• How does our fiat-$ system work?
• Is crypto really money?
• Bitcoin – King of crypto
• How does it work?
• What else is being built on this technology?
• Is this really going to impact my life? (short answer: yes)
This is a free Zoom program, and all are welcome. Preregistration is required at wmcc.edu/fortier-library/ (click the “Register for WMCC Library events here” button). Call the Fortier Library at (603) 342-3087 for more information.
