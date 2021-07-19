By Lily Bohlke
CONCORD — Veterans across the aisle are concerned about what they see as recent attacks on democracy by far-right organizations. Some groups, like the Oath Keepers, the anti-government group that played a major role in storming the U.S. Capitol, are made up of current and former military officials, police and first responders.
Dan Barkhuff, a former Navy SEAL, leads the super-PAC Veterans for Responsible Leadership, and is a member of an advocacy group, We the Veterans, launched on July 4. He said the goal is to counteract the draw of far-right groups to veterans.
"These extremist organizations are providing something to these veterans, which is number one, a sense of belonging, and number two, kind of this camaraderie," Barkhuff explained. "So our goal is to redefine patriotism and to compete with these organizations in their own communities."
He added they aim to show veterans there are other ways to find that sense of belonging. A Homeland Security bulletin obtained by ABC News raises concerns about extremist violence this summer, as COVID-19 restrictions ease and more mass gatherings occur.
George Black is a journalist and author of recent reports on the connections between the conspiracy theories that fueled the Capitol insurrection in January and the grievances of right-wing military officers after the Vietnam War. He said the events at the Capitol are just one part of a longer-term effort by far-right, anti-government groups to gain political power.
"It's part and parcel with the movement to suppress voting rights in Republican-led states," Black observed. "It's about replacing local officials who are in a position to certify or decertify future elections. It's very much with an eye on 2022 and taking Congress back."
Peggy Feeley-Lacey, who served in the Marine Corps as an officer, both on active duty and in the reserves, said sentiments that fuel recent attacks on democracy have been brewing for a long time, and were given credibility until coming to a head on Jan. 6. She thinks the nation has a lot of inward reflection to do, including within the ranks of veterans and active-duty military.
"If this has been brewing under the surface for so long," Feeley-Lacey wondered. "What can we do to improve the situation, so that this anger is directed in a healthy way and is not undermining the very values that we are trying to represent?"
Feeley-Lacey added at the end of the day, all veterans and service members share their oath.
"Their belief in the Constitution, their belief in our democratic principles, is a commonality that every veteran has, every active-duty service member has."
