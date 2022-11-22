Thursday, Nov. 24
Gorham Turkey Trot/Walk/Waddle. 9 a.m. at 169 Main St. in Gorham. Participants should arrive at 169 Main St. between 8:30-9 a.m. to register. The 3-mile, in-town course is mostly flat. In lieu of a registration fee, a personal hygiene item such as bar soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste or shampoo will be collected for a local pantry. Strollers and leashed dogs are permitted. Go to the runforyou page on Facebook or email runforyou1@gmail.com for more information.
Friday, Nov. 25
The 29th Parade of Lights. 7 p.m. through downtown Berlin. Floats and other participants needed. For more information, call the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce at (603) 752-6060 or email at info@androscogginvalleychamber.com.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Craft Fair. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Service Credit Union Heritage Park at 961 Main St. in Berlin, to benefit Special Olympics. Local handcrafted and baked goods.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Learn About Epilepsy. On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27, the Epilepsy Foundation New England will host an educational campaign at Berlin’s Walmart from 1 to 4 p.m. as part of its Epilepsy Awareness Month events. Information will be on hand with resources available for those living with epilepsy and additional educational material for public awareness. For more information on epilepsy, go to epilepsynewengland.org.
Friday, Dec. 2
Winterfest: Santa’s Workshop. 6-8 p.m. at Gorham Town Hall will be a highlight. Santa will arrive at the Gorham Town Hall at 6 p.m. The event is free. Refreshments, ornament making, pictures with Santa. Sponsored by the Gorham Fire Dept. Auxiliary, Gorham EMS and area businesses. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. at the entrance on Railroad Street. People are asked to arrive during the time slot that aligns with the age of their youngest child: 6-6:30 p.m.m newborn-3 years; 6:30-7 p.m., 4-6 years; 7-7:30 p.m., 7-10 years; 7:30-8 p.m., 11+ years.
Winterfest: St. Nicholas Festival. 3-5 p.m. at Salve Regina Academy/Holy Family Church parking lot at 9 Church St. in Gorham. Buy Christmas trees, kissing balls, view a live nativity, listen to Christmas music and the story of St. Nicholas, and take part in the 50/50 raffle and the blessing of the trees.
Winterfest: Festival of Trees. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Gorham Parks and Rec Department. View decorated trees and participate in a raffle to take one home. A fundraiser for Limitless Playground. For more information, contact Jeff Stewart at (603) 466-2101 or email jstewart@gorhamnh.org, go to gorhamnh.org/parks-recreation-department/pages/festival-trees.
Winterfest: Holiday Craft Fair. Gorham Public Library will host a holiday craft fair from 4-7 p.m. at the library at 35 Railroad St. in Gorham. About a sozen local vendors selling homemade goods. Email gorhampubliclibrary@ne.rr.com for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas Tree Fair. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gorham Congregational Church, UCC, at 143 Main Street in Gorham, with a cookie walk, soup luncheon, raffle, craft table, bake sale and more. For more information go to gorhamnhucc.org.
Craft Fair. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Service Credit Union Heritage Park at 961 Main St. in Berlin. Local handcrafted and baked goods.
Saturday, Dec. 4
A Maritimes Christmas Concert with the band Coig. 7p.m. at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts at the Art Center in Columbia featuring holiday music, stories and traditions of the Cape Breton region of Nova Scotia. For more information on this and other GNWCA offerings, call (603) 246-8998 or go to gnwca.org.
Friday, Dec. 9
The Heather Pierson Trio Charlie Brown Christmas Concert. 7 p.m. at The Medallion Opera House in Gorham. For more information and to purchase tickets go to medallionoperahouse.org, or call (603) 466-3322.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Gorham Farmers Market. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. indoors at Gorham Parks and Rec Department, 33 Exchange St., Gorham. Vendors will be selling vegetables, meats,baked goods, honey, coffee and crafts.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Gorham Farmers Market. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. indoors at Gorham Parks and Rec Department, 33 Exchange St., Gorham. Vendors will be selling vegetables, meats,baked goods, honey, coffee and crafts.
Ongoing throughout November
Toys for Kids collecting gifts
Donations for the Toys for Kids programs are being collected by the Cpl. Richard Demers Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League. Look for the red boxes set up around local communities to drop off your donation of new, unwrapped toys. Donated gifts are given to local families with children who would otherwise go without. Individuals can also donate money to cover expenses and to purchase gifts to fill in any gaps. Checks can be made payable to “U.S. Marine Corps League” and mailed to P.O. Box 301 in Berlin, NH 03570.
