Thursday, Nov. 24

Gorham Turkey Trot/Walk/Waddle. 9 a.m. at 169 Main St. in Gorham. Participants should arrive at 169 Main St. between 8:30-9 a.m. to register. The 3-mile, in-town course is mostly flat. In lieu of a registration fee, a personal hygiene item such as bar soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste or shampoo will be collected for a local pantry. Strollers and leashed dogs are permitted. Go to the runforyou page on Facebook or email runforyou1@gmail.com for more information.

