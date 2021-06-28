Allison Theriault of Berlin, majoring in nursing, was named to Endicott College’s Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below "C," have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
Benjamin Beals of Gorham, majoring in sports biology, was named to Springfield College’s Dean's List. To qualify for the dean’s list the student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework exclusive of "P" grades, must not have any incompletes or missing grades, and must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.5.
Mary Seabury, of Berlin, was named to the dean’s list at Nichols College. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have a minimum average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.
Caitlyn Malia from Gorham was named to St. Lawrence University's Dean's List. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Haley M. Coulombe of Berlin, and Danielle Marie Couture of Milan have been named to the President’s List at Husson University. Coulombe is enrolled in the Husson's Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program, and Couture is enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. To qualify for the President’s List students must carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours exclusive of pass/fail classes, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average.
Breeanna Lynn Haas and Joseph Gerard Young of Berlin, and Alyson Susan Blanchette of Milan, were named to Husson University’s Dean’s List. Hass is enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in Graphic/Visual Design program, Young is undeclared, and Blanchette is enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program. To qualify for the Dean’s List students must carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours exclusive of pass/fail classes, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average.
Hope Kristen Supry and Ashton David True of Berlin, and Cora Lynne Huter of Milan were named to the Honor’s List at Husson University. Supry is enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program, True is enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program, and Huter is enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. To qualify for the Honor’s List students carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours exclusive of pass/fail classes, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average.
Hayley Norton of Milan was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Vermont. Norton is in enrolled in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. To qualify for the Dean’s List students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Karly Cordwell of Milan as named to the President’s List at Northern Vermont University. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the President's List.
Ronald Charles Mackillop, Jefferson was named to the Dean’s List at Norwich University. To qualify for the Dean’s List students must have earned a letter grade in at least 12 credits of classes, must not have received any Incomplete or No Pass grades, and earned an average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.