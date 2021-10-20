BERLIN — Storytime is coming to the Berlin Public Library. Guest readers from the community will be featured. The schedule begins on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m. and will continue on Thursdays, at 10:30 a.m. until Thanksgiving.
Readings will usually be followed by a craft. The readings will be held outside in Kelley Park for as long as the weather permits. Inside the library, masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose for everyone over the age of two.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m.: City Clerk Shelly Fortin will read “Me first” by Helen Lester.
Thursday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m.: A special event. Berlin Public Library welcomes Native American Storyteller Anne Jennison. This event will be held via Zoom and will NOT be at the library. Contact Children’s Librarian Denise Torres at dtorres@berlinnh.gov to be sent a link. See our Facebook page for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m.: School Superintendent Julie King will read “Go, dog, go!”
Thursday, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m.: Veteran’s Day will be celebrated with a special reading.
Thursday, Nov. 11: the library will be closed in observance of Veteran’s Day.
Thursday, Nov. 18, 10:30 a.m.: Donna Weiss from United States Forest Service will read “Lazy Louie.”
Thursday Nov. 25: the library will be closed for Thanksgiving.
For more information, contact Children’s’ Librarian Denise Torres at dtorres@berlinnh.gov, or (603) 752-5210.
Funding for books/storywalk is provided by NH Humanities. Funding for the storytelling events is provided by the NH State Council on the Arts as well as funds administered by the NH State Library and provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Please request in advance if you require a sign language interpreter.
