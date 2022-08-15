Milan and Dummer Public Libraries summer reading program this year was "Oceans of Possibilities." Participants were able to experience Nile, the life-sized inflatable whale, in a program hosted by Blue Ocean Marine Society. Children were able to go inside of the whale and learn more about its anatomy. Funding for this N.H. State Library Summer Learning Grant was provided by the Saul O. Sidore Memorial Foundation in memory of Rebecca Lee Spitz. (HEATHER CANNING PHOTO)
Paityn Knight, 5, successfully completed the entire Book Bingo card for Berlin Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, and received her certificate and prizes on Monday 8/1/2022. We have also enjoyed having her attend our summer events!
Marcy Cooper, 8, successfully completed the entire Book Bingo card for Berlin Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, and received her certificate and prizes on July 22. She also attended many of the summer reading program events. (COURTESY PHOTO)
One-and-a-half-year old Zion Ellison, seen with parents Zachary and Janesse Ellison, successfully completed the entire Book Bingo card for Berlin Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, and received his certificate and prizes on Friday, Aug. 5. Children get a prize for each row completed and if they completed the whole card, they also get a book and a certificate of completion. (COURTESY PHOTO)
David and Peter Barth hold up their Book Bingo certificates at Berlin Public Library. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Children at Gorham Public Library work on an ocean-themed art project. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Robert, 1; Adam, 9; Patrick, 4; and Zachary, 8, complete Book Bingo cards at Berlin Public Library. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Marcy Cooper completed Book Bingo at Berlin Public Library. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Jasper and Forist Couture completed Book Bingo at Berlin Public Library. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — As summer reading programs are winding down at local libraries, Berlin Public Library has announced a number of young readers who have completed Book Bingo cards, earning a book and other prizes as well as a certificate of recognition.
To complete the card, children had to read 24 books in different categories, including fiction and non-fiction, science and history, and verse. As this summer’s theme was “Oceans of Possibilities,” many of the books had to be related to oceans, beaches, boats, fish and water.
Book cards were available for children in the fifth grade and younger. For very young children, books read to them also count toward completing their bingo cards.
Completing their cards in Berlin were: Paityn Knight; Zion Ellison; Jasper and Forist Couture; Robert, Patrick, Jacob, Zachary and Adam Lawrence; and David and Peter Barth.
Readers had until Aug. 12 to compete their cards, but Denise Torres, children’s librarian in Berlin said late entries won’t be turned away.
The Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program at libraries across New Hampshire also included many public presentations, including a visit from a life-sized inflatable whale, named Nile, in a program hosted by Blue Ocean Marine Society.
Children were able to go inside of the whale and learn more about its anatomy.
Other programs focused on turtles, otters, loons and other aquatic wildlife, along with science and art programs.
Funding for the N.H. State Library Summer Learning Program was provided by the Saul O. Sidore Memorial Foundation in memory of Rebecca Lee Spitz.
For more information on children’s reading and other programs, visit your local library in person or online.Berlin Public Library is located at 270 Main St. in Berlin. For more information, call (603) 752-5210 or go to Berlin Public Library on the city’s website at berlinnh.gov/library or at “Berlin Public Library NH” on Facebook.
Gorham Public Library is located at 35 Railroad St. in Gorham. Fore more information, call (603) 466-2525 or go to “Gorham Public Library” on Facebook.
Milan Public Library is located at 20 Bridge St. in Milan. For more information, call (603) 449-2001 or go to “Town of Milan Public Library” on Facebook.
Summer Public Library is located at 67 Hill Road in Dummer. For more information, call (603) 449-0995 or go to Dummer Public Library on Facebook.
