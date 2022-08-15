BERLIN — As summer reading programs are winding down at local libraries, Berlin Public Library has announced a number of young readers who have completed Book Bingo cards, earning a book and other prizes as well as a certificate of recognition.

To complete the card, children had to read 24 books in different categories, including fiction and non-fiction, science and history, and verse. As this summer’s theme was “Oceans of Possibilities,” many of the books had to be related to oceans, beaches, boats, fish and water.

