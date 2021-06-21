BERLIN — The Salvation Army has openings for community children to attend camp this summer at Camp Sebago on the picturesque Sebago Lake in Maine.
This is an opportunity for children to fellowship with their peers in a safe, fun and enjoyable manner in a Christian centered atmosphere. The offer is for 19 children, ages 7-12, for one Camp session, from July 19-23.
The Salvation Army firmly believes that all children should be able to experience summer camp regardless of the family’s financial situation and as such offers these spaces at minimal cost to families.
The spaces are very limited for all sessions. Transportation is provided to and from camp. This is an overnight camp experience. For five days at camp, it will only cost $25. For application appointments, and more information, contact The Salvation Army at (603) 752-1644, or stop in at 15 Cole St., Berlin, Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Those interested in sponsoring a child to attend Camp Sebago may also contact the office at the number above. All contributions are tax deductible.
