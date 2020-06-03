WASHINGTON D.C. — New Hampshire’s request to provide online purchasing of food for households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This approval will allow New Hampshire to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later time. New Hampshire’s SNAP participation is more than 70,000 individuals, more than 36,000 households, and totals $93 million annually in federal benefits.

