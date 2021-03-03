BERLIN — St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts is holding a corned beef and cabbage fundraiser with Irish soda bread and a chocolate cupcake for desert.
Make credit card pre-orders before March 5 by calling (603) 752-1028. Pick up Saturday, March 30 between 3 and 7 p.m. at Jericho Deli on Jericho Road in Berlin. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a Bisson Sugar House 100th Anniversary Commemorative basket raffle. Delivery available by Berlin Delivers at (603) 450-3663.
