Ridge Runners annual BBQ fundraiser a big success

BERLIN — The White Mountain Ridge Runners held their Annual Jericho Warming Hut BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday, May 29th, at their clubhouse on the trail. It was a huge success with record breaking attendance and funds raised.
Riders from all over New England gathered at Jericho Mountain State Park for the Opening Weekend of the trails.
This was the 1st Trail side Ride In event of the year. Their support was overwhelming and appreciated.
The White Mountain Ridge Runners is the local snowmobile club who owns and maintains the Jericho Warming Hut for snowmobilers to warm up in the winter, but they also allow the OHRV community to use the hut all during riding season.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by the hut and sign the guestbook located in the hut. The data collected from the guest book is an important part of the visitor tracking. There is also a donation box, all donations are appreciated to keep the hut maintained.
Last year the hut remained closed due to COVID-19. The hut is now open for all to enjoy this riding season.
