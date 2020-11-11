MILAN — The fundraiser for Milan’s 250th celebration “Saturday Night at Grandmother’s Table,” originally scheduled for last March, does not have a reschedule date.
The COVID-19 state guidelines for large group social distancing remain in effect. Ticket holders may choose to donate the tickets purchased to the Milan 250th Celebration Committee Treasury for celebration expenses or claim a refund for the tickets.
To claim a refund, write your name and address on the back of ticket or tickets to be refunded and present them to the Milan Town Clerk who will give you a receipt.
A refund check will be mailed to you from the Milan 250th Committee Treasury. The refund check will be mailed directly to you by the Milan Town Treasurer.
Peopel will have an opportunity to sit at "Grandmother’s Table" when they can do so safely without a mask and social distancing.
