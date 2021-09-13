As the cool temperatures of autumn return to the area, what better way to ward off the seasonal chill than by curling up under a cozy quilt?
The Coos Cycling Club is selling raffle tickets to win a 52-inch-by-72-inch colorful lap quilt.
Tickets are available at the Gorham Farmer’s Market from 3-4:30 p.m. and the cost is $1 for one ticket or $5 for six.
The drawing will take place on Oct. 6 and the winner need not be present.
All proceeds will be used to support the club’s mission “to build a vibrant cycling community for riders of all ability levels ... across Coos County.”
