A Preschool/ Kindertgarten Screening will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Milan Village School for ALL children between the ages of birth to 5 who live in Milan, Dummer, or Errol. Parents must register their children prior. Parents are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this free screening.
Areas that will be screened include:
• Pre-Academic Skills
• Speaking
• Vision
• Hearing
• Understanding
• Motor Skills
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jill at 449-3306,
on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.
SAU #20 serves the Milan, Dummer, and Errol School Districts. As mandated under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), public schools must provide Special Education for all children between the ages of 2 ½ to age 21 who are determined to be educationally disabled. Additionally, school districts are required to have formal “Child Find” procedures to locate, evaluate and count children who may have disabilities to ensure that eligible children are found, classified and provided needed services. This law applies to all children including those in nonpublic schools, preschools and hospital settings as well as children who are wards of the state and transient children.
If you suspect that a child living within the Districts above and may have an educational disabling condition you are encouraged to contact SAU 20 to discuss your concerns. School personnel will provide you with information on the procedure for making a referral.
