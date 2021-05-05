BERLIN — Northwoods Casino has announced the standing poker champions for 2021 thus far.
Among the long list of players who placed in the weekly poker tournaments, a handful of poker enthusiasts emerged as front-runners in each month’s Tournament of Champions in January, February and March.
The standings represent the first place winners for qualifying games in December, January, February and March: January, Clifford Hudon; February, Jun Jun Law-As; March, Ron Pryor Sr.; April, Bryan Hood.
Although poker tournaments are held regularly, these championship games are typically played on the first Saturday of the month and are by invitation only.
To qualify for the Tournament of Champions, a player must place in a paying position in at least one game during the prior month.
A Champion of Champions is named in January from a selection of players who have participated in the Tournament of Champions games during the prior year.
That winner gains claim to the tournament’s cash prize, a championship poker bracelet and the championship poker belt. Until the annual champion is named, the belt remains on display in the foyer of the hall.
In the March Tournament of Champions, Ron Pryor Sr. took first place sharing the $997 prize pool with Adam Goodrich, Ralph Cass and Matt Huntington. Each of them will be invited to participate in the annual tournament to be held in January 2022.
Poker tournaments are held Wednesdays at 4:15 and 5:15 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. Dates, buy-ins and add-ons vary, players should consult the website calendar at northwoodscasinollc.com or call (603) 723-9550 for more information.
Since opening the doors in May of 2018, the staff and patrons of Northwoods Casino have worked together to provide over $200,000 in financial assistance to a number of qualifying New Hampshire 501c organizations.
