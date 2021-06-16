PORTSMOUTH — Twenty-four students from New Hampshire and Maine have been selected as recipients of Northeast Credit Union’s 2021 Scholarship Awards totaling $40,000.
The scholarships were awarded to students who displayed exceptional leadership, compassion and commitment to academics as well as their communities.
Northeast Credit Union President and CEO Timothy J. Collia said: “Our student-members, both graduating high school this year or taking initiative to further their education later in life, have overcome great obstacles in the past year and a half. Under these circumstances, they continued to adapt to new ways of learning, growing and supporting their peers. We are so proud of each student who applied for a Northeast Credit Union's scholarship this year, as they made it incredibly difficult for our Scholarship Committee to make their final selection of the recipients."
This year, the program awarded students from 19 different schools including students from the Berlin and Gorham High Schools.
Becca Pouliot of Berlin High School was awarded the Peter J. Kavalauskas Memorial Scholarship.
Kyra Woodward and Grace Bradley of Berlin High School, and Libby Fortin of Gorham High School were awarded a Love Your Community Scholarship.
