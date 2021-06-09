Ninth grader does her part to stop distracted driving

BERLIN — Aspen Langlois is passionate about spreading the message that distracted driving is a serious issue.
“I want people to be safe,” Langlois said.
Even though driving while talking on a handheld cellphone is illegal in New Hampshire, Langlois said she sees a lot of people doing so.
The Berlin ninth grader is an active member of the Empower Coos Youth program which seeks to help high school students strengthen their communities, develop leadership skills, and support various non-profit organizations. The grant program is funded by the Tillotson Fund through the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
Required to do something positive for her communities, Langlois picked the issue of distracted driving and met with Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency to come up with a project to address the problem.
Morency said instead of looking at enforcement to address the issue, he suggested Langlois find a way to encourage people to avoid texting and using their cellphones while driving. The two decided to offer free Bluetooth headsets that will allow adult drivers to operate a cellphone hands free.
Langlois got a $250 grant from the Empower Coos Youth Program and the local Verizon store agreed to contribute $500 and was able to procure the devices at cost. The result was the project was able to purchase 40 of the Bluetooth devices.
Anyone who wants one of the devises can go to tiny.cc/handsfreegiveaway and fill out a form. Applicants must be 18 or over since state law does not allow anyone under 18 to use any electronic devise while driving unless reporting an emergency.
Distracted drivers are three times more likely to get into an accident and the state estimates 30 percent of crashes in the state involve some level of distraction.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said distracted driving claimed 3,142 lives in 2019.
The city council Monday night voted to accept the donation from Empower Coos Youth for the police department and Mayor Paul Grenier expressed the city’s appreciation for Langlois’ efforts.
“Good kids don’t get the credit they deserve,” he said.
