NH State Parks License Plate Program reaches a new milestone

CONCORD — In 2010, HB 1620 was passed and signed into law establishing a special registration plate to benefit visitors and the New Hampshire State Park System.
The “park plate,” sporting the N.H. State Division of Parks and Recreation logo, reached total revenues of $1 million on April 30, with over 14,000 license plates in circulation. The proceeds from the park plates have provided additional revenue to operate and improve the 93 parks in the New Hampshire state parks system and is a popular item with many N.H. State Park supporters.
“We have been overwhelmed by the success of the Parks License Plate program,” said Philip Bryce, director N.H. State Division of Parks and Recreation. “We are the only parks system in the nation that is operationally self-funded. Programs like the parks plate offer our visitors a great way to explore our parks and support the park system.”
The State Park License Plate Program has seen continued growth since inception in 2010, toping 10,000 plates in May 2019 and has continued to grow in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The holder of a N.H. State Parks license plate receives free admission for the registered vehicle and its passengers to 26 day-use parks. The list of N.H. State Park’s day-use parks that accept the park plates can be found at, nhstateparks.org/planning/schedule-and-fees/license-plate.
The annual fee for the N.H. State Parks license plate is $85 in addition to normal registration fees. Of the $85, $5 is retained by the Department of Safety to produce the plate and $80 goes to the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to support N.H. State Parks. The N.H. State Parks license plate is available at the Division of Motor Vehicles and its sub-stations. Town clerk offices also have the plate available for purchase by state residents.
The Park License Plate does not include parking meters along state park seacoast beaches, camping, historic sites, Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway and Flume Gorge. N.H. state parks also offers a variety of season passes at nhstateparks.org/planning/schedule-and-fees/passes-promotions.
The Division of Parks and Recreation is comprised of the Bureau of Park Operations, Bureau of Historic Sites, Bureau of Trails and Cannon Mountain. The Division manages 93 properties, including state parks, beaches, campgrounds, historic sites, trails, waysides and natural areas. The Division of Parks and Recreation is one of five divisions of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.