CONCORD — What’s happening with the birds this winter? While you’re at home during the pandemic, you can have fun counting birds and helping NH Audubon at the same time.
Take part in the annual Backyard Winter Bird Survey on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14. Biologists need assistance from citizens all over the Granite State to get a clear picture of what is happening with our winter birds.
N.H. Audubon biologists are anxious to see what this year’s numbers show.
“This winter we have seen an influx of visitors from the north,” said Dr. Pamela Hunt, senior biologist with N.H. Audubon.
These are species such as Common Redpolls and Pine Siskins that nest in northern Canada and stay there when food supplies are good. In years with poor food crops, they move south for the winter in what’s called an “irruption.”
“Sometimes we see lots of these northern species and other years we see none,” said Dr. Hunt.
The extensive White Pine cone crop has attracted numbers of Red-breasted Nuthatches and some people are seeing them at their feeders for the first time in many years.
“We want to see how widespread these northern irruptives are this winter, as well as follow the populations of our year round residents,” said Dr. Hunt. “I’m hoping to have Pine Grosbeaks this year,” said Survey Coordinator Becky Suomala. “They feed on fruit instead of seeds and I’ve been seeing them at crabapple trees in many places,” said Suomala. “Sometimes they can be so tame!”
NH Audubon needs your help to track these northern invaders and other feeder birds. All New Hampshire residents are encouraged to take part. Anyone can participate in the survey by counting the birds in their own backyard on the survey weekend and reporting online or sending the results on a special reporting form to N.H. Audubon.
To receive a copy of the reporting form and complete instructions, e-mail your name and address to bwbs@nhaudubon.org or call 603-224-9909. Forms are also available on-line. Find more information about the survey at nhbirdrecords.org/backyard-winter-bird-survey.
Each year about 1,500 observers across the state count the birds coming to their feeders.
Reports of a lack of birds are just as valuable as reports of many birds.
“If everyone reported only when they have a lot of birds, we wouldn’t be able to see the declines,” says Suomala. The most important thing is to participate each year regardless of how many or how few birds you have. Data from the Backyard Winter Bird Survey help biologists track changes in the distribution and abundance of our year round resident birds. Results from past years are on the website.
